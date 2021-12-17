AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $40,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $15,322,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $13,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

