Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading Up 0.3%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 2,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISWN. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,220,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

