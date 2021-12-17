Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amundi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. Amundi has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

