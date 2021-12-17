Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99. Anaergia has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Anaergia from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

