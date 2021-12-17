Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $69.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

