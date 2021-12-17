Analysts Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,242,457 shares of company stock valued at $280,594,729. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 1,688,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

