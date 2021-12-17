Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.77 Million

Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce sales of $454.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.30 million and the highest is $455.90 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $494.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.