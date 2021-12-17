Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 90,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,785. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

