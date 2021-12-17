Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 90,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,785. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.