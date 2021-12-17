Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.07. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of HRTG opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -29.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

