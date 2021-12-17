Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce sales of $69.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.19 million and the lowest is $68.85 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $44.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $292.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.88 million, with estimates ranging from $319.27 million to $339.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

IIIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of IIIV opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.99.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

