Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $677.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $9.74 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock worth $117,427,149 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

