Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOTS stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

