Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $4.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.52 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $14.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JWN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $20.05 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

