Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report sales of $17.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.44 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

