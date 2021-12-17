Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. Saia reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.06.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $5.95 on Friday, reaching $305.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,383. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.08. Saia has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 246.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.