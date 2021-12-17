Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

WTER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 56,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,996. The company has a market cap of $141.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.03. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

