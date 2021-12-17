Analysts Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $44.93. 2,866,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,762. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

