Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 45.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.