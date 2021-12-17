Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 45.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CGC opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
