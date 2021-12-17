Analysts Expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($3.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Wave BioPharma.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

Several equities analysts have commented on FWBI shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.73. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.