Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report sales of $403.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.15 million to $403.40 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.