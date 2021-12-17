Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

KLAC stock opened at $397.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $52,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.