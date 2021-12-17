Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.45.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

