Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings per share of $3.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.35. Primerica reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $150.01 on Friday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $128.84 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average is $154.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

