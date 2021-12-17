Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

SNCR opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,308,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.