Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.51 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

