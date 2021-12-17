Analysts Offer Predictions for Agile Group Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will earn $17.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AGPYY stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Agile Group has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $77.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

