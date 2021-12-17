Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

