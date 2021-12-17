Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE):

12/15/2021 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

12/15/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $121.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Fate Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

11/5/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $121.16.

Get Fate Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,415.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 91,416 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 136.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.