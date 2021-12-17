Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Predictive Oncology (POAI)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. "

11/26/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Predictive Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research.

Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $61.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

