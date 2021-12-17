Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.37 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.