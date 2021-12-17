Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 17th (ADI, AGPYY, APRE, ARMP, ATIP, AZYO, BASE, BFAM, BLDE, CEE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 17th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is riding on the strength across consumer, industrial and automotive markets. Solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions is a tailwind. Strong momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions is a positive. Increasing power design wins are other positives. Solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains positive about the growth prospects associated with its Maxim acquisition which has bolstered its position in the high-performance semiconductor space. It also remains optimistic about the growth opportunities related to 5G. However, weak momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.<“

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

Centamin (TSE:CEE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock.

