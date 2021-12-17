Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Community Financial (TCFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC):

12/15/2021 – Community Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Community Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – Community Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Community Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Community Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Community Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2021 – Community Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

10/28/2021 – Community Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $38.19 on Friday. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $218.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Financial by 176.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the third quarter worth $2,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

