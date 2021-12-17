Analyzing CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and Soligenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURE Pharmaceutical -406.75% -135.40% -61.95% Soligenix -1,663.94% -103.87% -48.49%

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and Soligenix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURE Pharmaceutical $2.05 million 11.02 -$30.62 million ($0.48) -0.67 Soligenix $2.36 million 12.70 -$17.69 million ($0.39) -1.92

Soligenix has higher revenue and earnings than CURE Pharmaceutical. Soligenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURE Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CURE Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soligenix has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CURE Pharmaceutical and Soligenix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURE Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Soligenix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Soligenix has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 251.12%. Given Soligenix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soligenix is more favorable than CURE Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Soligenix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soligenix beats CURE Pharmaceutical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments. The Cure Operations segment include development and manufacture of pharmaceutical and wellness products. The Sera Labs Operations segment comprises selling of wellness products through direct to consumer and wholesale channels. The company was founded by Robert Steven Davidson on May 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Public Health Solutions solutions comprises active development programs for RiVax, ricin toxin vaccine candidate and SGX943, a therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.

