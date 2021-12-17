Analyzing FalconStor Software (FALC) and Its Competitors

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS: FALC) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FalconStor Software to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06% FalconStor Software Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software’s rivals have a beta of -2.24, meaning that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FalconStor Software and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software Competitors 2498 12704 23531 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.16%. Given FalconStor Software’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FalconStor Software has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million $1.14 million -11.90 FalconStor Software Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -39.69

FalconStor Software’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

