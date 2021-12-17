Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 10,000 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GWRS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 91,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.46 million, a PE ratio of 119.37, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 207.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

