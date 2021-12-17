Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.36 and traded as low as C$8.00. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.01, with a volume of 27,806 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.19.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.