Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Shares of AGPPF opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $155.16.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

