Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Update

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.