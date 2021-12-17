Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 15,383,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 7,224,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

Angus Energy Company Profile (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery; and a 12.5% interest in the A24 prospect.

