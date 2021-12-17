AnRKey X Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and $293,337.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.23 or 0.08034422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,784.37 or 1.00096511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,618,333 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

