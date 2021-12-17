Antiample (XAMP) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

