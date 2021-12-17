APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Purchases 3,200 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 8.3% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $31,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

ALGN traded up $13.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $608.12. 4,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,963. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $642.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.71.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

