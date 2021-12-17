Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.60.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

