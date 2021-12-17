apM Coin (APM) Price Hits $0.0328 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and $237,582.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

