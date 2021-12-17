Apollon Limassol (APL) Tops One Day Volume of $33,139.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00004021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $473,791.47 and approximately $33,139.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00240512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00559880 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

