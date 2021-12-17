AppCoins (APPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $170,858.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $170,858.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00199528 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,296,475 coins and its circulating supply is 244,296,474 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

