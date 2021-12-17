Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce sales of $243.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $922.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $943.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 524,141 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.12 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

