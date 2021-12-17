Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Apple reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

AAPL stock opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

