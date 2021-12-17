Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

