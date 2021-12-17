Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce sales of $6.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.18 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.22 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.